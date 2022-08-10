Wetangula’s Daughter Mocks Raila As Ruto Is Headed to a Win in Bungoma 

Kenya Kwanza Alliance Principal Moses Wetangula’s daughter Sheila Wetangula has criticized Raila Odinga’s performance in Bungoma County.

The Ford Kenya party leader daughter’s comments came after William Ruto trounced Raila at Wetangula’s polling station after garnering 76 per cent of total votes cast.

“Do not mess with Papa was Roma, we have really given Raila a lesson, hahaha,” Sheila wrote on her social media accounts.

In a social media statement, Sheila asserted that the ODM party took her father for granted when they removed him as Senate majority leader.

She added that the father contributed 80% of the votes to Ruto’s UDA and that the party had won nearly all county assembly seats.

“Bungoma has made us proud, we are giving Ruto 80 per cent, Raila after betraying us thought we will vote for him. The voter turnout was massive in Bungoma.” She wrote.

“The divorce was surely messy with a lot of casualties. Ford Kenya has delivered 95 per cent of all MCAs seats, coup plotters have all been shown the door.” She added.

Wetangula issued a warning when he left the Minority leader position, saying that Raila, the leader of the ODM, would suffer greatly if he were to be replaced.

This came after the ODM party orchestrated his removal and installed Senator James Orengo of Siaya in his place.

Wetangula then shifted his allegiance to William Ruto forming the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In a Kenya Kwanza deal seen by KDRTV, Wetangula together with Musalia Mudavadi were tasked by the Ruto camp to deliver 70% of the Western region vote and in return could get 30% of the government if Ruto wins the Presidency.

Also Read: Ruto Agrees to Handshake Raila After August 9 Polls, Gives Demands to be Followed