Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

What Uhuru said after Casting his vote in Gatundu 

By

Published

20220809 094944

Retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed faith in the electoral process after he casted his vote in Gatundu South. 

Speaking to the media outside the polling station the outgoing head of state asked Kenyans to turn up and exercise their democratic right. 

“It is every Kenyans hope that this election will be free and fair. The process was smooth. I wasn’t there for too long and the systems seemed to be working, so we just hope it continues like that for the rest of the day.

“This is a day of voting and we pray that Kenyans turn out to vote in peace and go back home to await for the results,” Uhuru said. 

Uhuru was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who had voted early in the morning. The First Lady was photographed queuing with other Kenyans at St Mary’s School in Nairobi.

The President and the first lady are among the prominent leaders and government officials who have already voted.

Other significant leaders who participated include Deputy President William Ruto, his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Azimio la Umoja’s candidate Raila Odinga, Azimio running mate Martha Karua, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Earlier today, Uhuru’s mother  Mama Nginna Kenyatta- joined thousands of Gatundu South people in exercising their democratic right even as she echoed the president’s rallying call to Kenyans.

“When every legitimate voter takes part in the voting process, we vest powers to the right people to lead this country. It is important for everyone to understand the importance of voting,” the former first lady stated. 

Also Read: Gachagua Responds to Uhuru Interview, Declares Himself as the New Mt Kenya Kingpin

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020