What Uhuru said after Casting his vote in Gatundu 

Retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed faith in the electoral process after he casted his vote in Gatundu South.

Speaking to the media outside the polling station the outgoing head of state asked Kenyans to turn up and exercise their democratic right.

“It is every Kenyans hope that this election will be free and fair. The process was smooth. I wasn’t there for too long and the systems seemed to be working, so we just hope it continues like that for the rest of the day.

“This is a day of voting and we pray that Kenyans turn out to vote in peace and go back home to await for the results,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who had voted early in the morning. The First Lady was photographed queuing with other Kenyans at St Mary’s School in Nairobi.

The President and the first lady are among the prominent leaders and government officials who have already voted.

Other significant leaders who participated include Deputy President William Ruto, his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Azimio la Umoja’s candidate Raila Odinga, Azimio running mate Martha Karua, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Earlier today, Uhuru’s mother Mama Nginna Kenyatta- joined thousands of Gatundu South people in exercising their democratic right even as she echoed the president’s rallying call to Kenyans.

“When every legitimate voter takes part in the voting process, we vest powers to the right people to lead this country. It is important for everyone to understand the importance of voting,” the former first lady stated.

