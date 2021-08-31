Connect with us

Whoever Picks A Female Running Mate Will Win- Waiguru Claims Presidential Candidates Must Have A Woman To Win

Waiguru
Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, believes the 2022 presidential race will be very different from what Kenyans have seen in the past.

Speaking in an interview on KTN, Waiguru said that, unlike other years where presidential candidates pick their running mates according to their influence and numbers, next year, having a female candidate will be an added advantage.

“Whoever intends to win the presidency of this country will have to have a female running mate,” she said.

“The person with a female running mate will be at a greater advantage and would probably win.”

READ ALSO: Mtakufia India- Pastor Ng’ang’a Shares The People In Uhuru’s Govt Who Will Die Before The 2022 Election

Among the female politicians who stand a high chance of being running mates include Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu, and Waiguru.

She said that Kenya is still way below the required number of female legislators and therefore that will be a driver come next year’s general election.

Waiguru also added Mt. Kenya is at a crossroads now and only the people will dictate how they’ll survive politically.

“For truth, we have been in Kieleweke for money and favours from the Government, but now we have to do what Mt Kenya people will tell us for us to survive politically, even if it means voting Ruto,” she said. 

