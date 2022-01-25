Why DP Ruto is a Man Under Pressure After Ahead of August Elections

Presidential aspirant DP William Ruto is facing a tough time in balancing between getting a Mt Kenya running mate and making his new ally Musalia Mudavadi comfortable.

While speaking on Monday, the second in command affirmed that intimate details of his pact with Mudavadi will be made public in the next few days after the ratification of party organs.

The DP faces a difficult choice in selecting his running mate: how to placate the Mt Kenya vote bloc without jeopardizing his new cooperation with Musalia’s ANC camp.

Musalia’s supporters in Western Kenya are concerned that if he does not obtain the running mate role, any other post will not satisfy them.

Mudavadi, on the other hand, maybe the ideal economic czar and savior, helping to rationalize the economy, manage debt, and raise living standards. With a Treasury docket and broad control, Mudavadi might be a super minister in Ruto’s government.

While it was practically a foregone conclusion that Ruto would choose his running companion from the Mt Kenya area, Musalia’s inclusion has complicated Ruto’s hunt for a running mate.

According to multiple sources, William Ruto’s main Mt Kenya allies are worried that the party may bypass the region’s vote-rich region and choose Musalia as his running mate.

There are rumors that if Ruto appoints Musalia as chief minister and provides him the Treasury docket, Raila will offer the same job to Western Kenya.

However, a number of Ruto allies have come out to say that the running mate position will be given to Mt Kenya region as previously planned.

“I don’t think it is going to be possible for Deputy President Ruto to make ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi his running mate because that seat is reserved for Mt Kenya. We have already agreed on that.” Kiminini MP Didmus Barasa says.