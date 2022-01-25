Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why DP Ruto is a Man Under Pressure After Ahead of August Elections

By

Published

20220124 081820

Photo of Dp William Ruto and ANC party leader in Bomas on January 23, 2021. Image courtesy.

Presidential aspirant DP William Ruto is facing a tough time in balancing between getting a Mt Kenya running mate and making his new ally Musalia Mudavadi comfortable.

While speaking on Monday, the second in command affirmed that intimate details of his pact with Mudavadi will be made public in the next few days after the ratification of party organs.

The DP faces a difficult choice in selecting his running mate: how to placate the Mt Kenya vote bloc without jeopardizing his new cooperation with Musalia’s ANC camp.

Musalia’s supporters in Western Kenya are concerned that if he does not obtain the running mate role, any other post will not satisfy them.

20220124 081825

Mudavadi, on the other hand, maybe the ideal economic czar and savior, helping to rationalize the economy, manage debt, and raise living standards. With a Treasury docket and broad control, Mudavadi might be a super minister in Ruto’s government.

While it was practically a foregone conclusion that Ruto would choose his running companion from the Mt Kenya area, Musalia’s inclusion has complicated Ruto’s hunt for a running mate.

According to multiple sources, William Ruto’s main Mt Kenya allies are worried that the party may bypass the region’s vote-rich region and choose Musalia as his running mate.

There are rumors that if Ruto appoints Musalia as chief minister and provides him the Treasury docket, Raila will offer the same job to Western Kenya.

However, a number of Ruto allies have come out to say that the running mate position will be given to Mt Kenya region as previously planned.

“I don’t think it is going to be possible for Deputy President Ruto to make ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi his running mate because that seat is reserved for Mt Kenya. We have already agreed on that.” Kiminini MP Didmus Barasa says.

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019