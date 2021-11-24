Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Why Gideon Moi Must Quickly Dump OKA and Join DP Ruto’s UDA Before January 2022

By

Published

FB IMG 16377298366345970
FB IMG 16377298366345970

They say politics doesn’t groom permanent enemies. This is a phrase that Baringo senator Hon Gideon Moi ought to be crudely searching its meaning and the crucible juncture where politicians who are thriving in political oblivion are obliged to make hackneyed steps to remain relevant in field of politics.

Going by KANU supremo Gideon Moi’s fading and relinquishing political networks in Rift Valley region, a political pundit who cares to offer free advice might be forced to face Moi and tell him to burry his outgrowing ego and approach the second in command DP Ruto to a strike a pre-election deal ahead of 2022.

One Kenya Alliance which houses KANU party leader Gideon Moi, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper supremo Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya party head Moses Wetangula and UDP boss Cyrus Jirongo has proved beyond doubts that despite their political threats to move as lone rangers up to 2022 presidential ballots, they might succumb to pressures of supporting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party chief Raila Odinga.

Moi’s KANU has experienced unbearable mass exodus of resourceful legislators who have decamped to DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance and Raila’s ODM party.  Having been keenly listened to the ground, it would a grievous blunder for any politician who seeks to advance a political career to chart his way through KANU party.

DP Ruto’s UDA has swallowed the trust of Baringo locals and they are ditching KANU leader to join hustler nation camp. If Gideon Moi would hopefully wish to be part of the next government, then it is high time he irons out his differences with DP Ruto and erect KANU pillars in hustler nation faction.

Politics is a game of interest. This is why president Uhuru Kenyatta’s longtime allies including Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru and Laikipia Women Representative Hon Cate Waruguru have already sensed defeat if they would to their political stands at the expense of amusing their hirelings.

Chaos in Baringo County Assembly as Jubilee, KANU MCAs Clash Over BBI

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019