Why Kiraitu Murungi Dumped Raila & Joined President Elect William Ruto’s Camp

20220903 164458

William Ruto and Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has opened up on why he ditched Azimio and joined the William Ruto led Kenya Kwanza Alliance. 

Speaking to the Media on Saturday September 3, Kiratu alleged that sabotage in the Azimio camp resulted in him losing the Meru Governorship. 

He claimed that he could no longer take the frustrations in Azimio and opted to leave.

“The bus ride in Azimio was bumpy and slippery. We are aware that no political journey is smooth. Political journeys are full of zig zags, potholes and the unknown.We will work hard to realise the dream of a free and inclusive Kenya through the Kenya Kwanza alliance,” Kiraitu explained.

The former governor declared that he would continue to support President-elect William Ruto even if the Supreme Court reversed his victory. 

He stated that Ruto would win again  if elections are repeated. 

“DEP will stand with you (Ruto) regardless of the outcome of that case because ultimately what is important for us in our party is that you have an effective grassroots campaign that captured the aspirations of many Kenyans, especially Mt Kenya.

“We have listened to our people and it is their wish that we partner with you as our president,” he stated.

The Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) boss who was running to retain his seat as the Meru Governor lost on August 9 to Kawira Mwangaza, an independent candidate who has so far declared allegiance to William Ruto. 

Kiraitu is the third party leader to defect to Kenya Kwanza in recent days. 

Other Azimio principles who have defected include; Former Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader and Mandera senator-elect Ali Roba, and Ugenya Constituency MP -elect David Ochieng .

Another notable politician who has joined the Ruto camp is William Kamket who retained the Tiaty seat under the KANU ticket. 

Also Read: Kamket Dumps Gideon Moi For President Elect William Ruto 

