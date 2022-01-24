Connect with us

Politics

Why OKA Principals Stormed Out of Mudavadi’s Bomas Event

By

Published

KalonzoMoiMudavadi 730x411 1

Photo of Kalozno Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Musalia Mudavadi. Image courtesy

One Kenya Alliance Principals, Gideon Moi and Kalonzo Musyoka caused a stir on Sunday after they walked out of Mudavadi’s earthquake meeting at the Bomas of Kenya.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU chairperson Gideon Moi, and ODM presidential candidate Jimmy Wanjigi had accepted Mudavadi’s invitation, but all protested shortly before the earthquake meeting began.

The three learned something fishy was going on after DP William Ruto’s allies started walking into the event signaling the second in command was headed there.

OKA’s spokesperson Fredrick Okango told journalists outside the Bomas of Kenya that they walked out of the ANC event because they were uncomfortable with the other friends Mudavadi had invited.

Okango stated that the alliance could not support Mudavadi’s political stunt and that they were moving to “higher ground.”

“OKA has today walked out of Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’ meeting. We are moving to higher grounds where Kenyans are safer. It is a wrap with nasty political games,” the OKA spokesperson remarked.

During the ceremony, the deputy president stated that he would work with Musalia Mudavadi of the ANC, Moses Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya, and any other groups interested in bringing Kenyans together.

The former Eldoret North MP, who has shown an interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 9 General Election, also said that he and Mudavadi are the only presidential candidates who have prioritized the economy in their message to Kenyans.

The two allies will formally start their joint rallies in Nakuru this Wednesday, head to western on Friday and move to Mt Kenya region over the weekend.

In this article:
