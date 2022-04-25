Connect with us

Politics

Why Raila Has Cut Short His US Tour

ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga has cut short his US tour to travel back to Kenya ahead of late President Mwai Kibaki’s state funeral set to be on Friday April 29 at Nyayo Stadium.

According to Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance press secretary Dennis Onsarigo, the ODM leader will jet back into the country on Wednesday April 27. 

“Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition flag-bearer Rt Hon Raila Odinga will cut short his ongoing US trip and travel back home on Wednesday ahead of the state burial of the former President Mwai Kibaki,” Dennis Onsarigo said in a press statement.

Raila is scheduled to attend Kibaki’s state funeral on Friday and Saturday respectively. 

Kibaki, who passed away on Friday last week, is currently at the parliament buildings for public viewing until Wednesday April 27. 

He will be flown to Othaya on Saturday morning where his burial ceremony will be staged.

More to Follow……

