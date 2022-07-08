Why Uhuru Settled For Karua As Raila’s Running Mate Despite Their Ideological Differences

Earlier today, on Friday 8 July, Uhuru revealed why she had settled for Martha Karua in Azimio’s running mate position. In a meeting with a group of religious leaders at State House, Nairobi, Uhuru said that Martha Karua’s honesty and trustworthiness attributed to her chance of being Raila’s running mate in Azimio.

However, Uhuru added that Martha Karua can be trusted and she is always having people’s interests at heart. Uhuru admitted that the two had been having ideological differences but he could not deny Karua’s unwavering stance when it came to public service

“Despite the fact that we have never been on good terms politically with Martha, she is a principled person. It is better I follow someone who is just, truthful, and led by the desire to serve people but not self,” Uhuru said.

However, the NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua last year said that President Kenyatta’s administration has performed terribly, especially in the fight against corruption. The two leaders have always been differing in political ideologies.

“One very sticky issue the president cannot escape from is the `COVID billionaires’. It is scandalous, that during a pandemic and nobody is acting on it. This actually encourages more and more of such scandals,” said Karua.

Also read Has Uhuru Abandoned Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya?

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta took delight in Raila’s administration’s efforts to promote inclusivity and gender parity, using the moment to single out women in positions of authority including in his cabinet.

“In August this year, if it is the wish of the electorate, we will have a chance of a woman shattering the glass ceiling by assuming the second-highest office in our republic,” the President said.