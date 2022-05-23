Connect with us

Politics

Why Uhuru Will Not Campaign For Raila In Mount Kenya Region

The general elections is around the corner. President Uhuru Kenyatta had been urging the people of Mount Kenya region to vote for Raila Odinga.

However, with less than 80 days in office, David Murathe who is the vice chair of Jubilee said that the president of Kenya will continue with his duty as the president of Kenya until the elections is done.

In a statement, Murathe said;

“You don’t expect him to hit the ground running that is why now you find it is Martha and Raila. They are both on the ticket.” Adding,

“Uhuru is not on the ticket. He will be going home in the next 80 days and he has to oversee a peaceful transition and peaceful election. He has steeped into his shoe of being the President and Commander-in-Chief,” Murathe said.

Uhuru statement last month

On the contrary, Uhuru had earlier said that he is still going to campaign for Raila in Mount Kenya region.

Last month in a statement,  the commander in chief said that he is not afraid of facing his competitors. Uhuru had engaged the masses on his choice to back his handshake partner and Azimio One Kenya’s presidential candidate.

“Those who think I will not be on the campaign trail should hold their horses. They will soon see me traversing the country, telling the people my truth. Where do they think they can take me?” He said.

Nonetheless, the president further asserted that he did not stand to gain individually from campaigning for his preferred successor.

Also read Murathe Reveals Who Uhuru Would have picked as his Deputy if Ruto had Resigned from Goverment

Additionally, he said that he does not need a stamp of approval from anyone on his political choices.

Do you think Uhuru should campaign for Raila while in office? Leave your comments on the comment section below.

