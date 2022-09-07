Connect with us

Politics

William Ruto Calls Uhuru For The First Time in Several Months

President elect Dr. William Ruto has disclosed his telephone conversation with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a social media post on Wednesday September 7 William Ruto revealed that they discussed the concluded August 9 poll and the transition process as stipulated in the Constitution. 

“I had a telephone conversation with my boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“We discussed the just concluded General Election and the transition as envisaged by our democratic tradition and practice.” William Ruto stated. 

William Ruto had on Monday revealed that he hasn’t spoken to the outgoing president in Months but promised to call him and discuss matters transition of power. 

“I haven’t talked to Uhuru Kenyatta in months but shortly I will call him so that we can have a conversation on the process of transition. I know he worked hard in his own way but the people of Kenya have made a decision,” he said.

He noted that he will respect the retiring president even though he did not support him in the just concluded general elections.

“I know he worked hard in his own way, but the people of Kenya have made a decision, and we have absolutely no issue with the democratic decision of any Kenyan,” Ruto said.

“When I chose Uhuru Kenyatta, I did not give him any conditions. So I take no offence at all that he chose to support another person. And therefore, we will remain friends in the context of where we are,” he added.

Uhuru promised Kenyans that there will be a peaceful transition to the next administration in a statement following the Supreme Court ruling on Monday.

He also urged all Kenyans to keep the incoming administration on toes so that it delivers its pledges.

“I urge the country to respect the institutions that midwife our leaders. I urge citizens to constantly put them under scrutiny for this is the civic duty of every Kenyan,” He said.

