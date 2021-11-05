“William Ruto Is a Quasi Deputy President” MP Ngunjiri Wambungu Says

Nyeri Town member of parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has faulted Deputy President William Ruto for absconding office duties and garner his energy in countrywide campaigns to advance his presidential desire.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right-hand man devised fresh plans to direct a blaming finger at the hustler nation clerk for chest thumbing following the trending 187+ Tangatanga rallies on the month of October.

Ngunjiri argued that the second in command should be the last person to brag over the ongoing bottom-up Campaigns across the country since he (DP Ruto) abandoned all his official duties forcing president Uhuru Kenyatta to look for an external influx of assistance from Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

“I see Tangatanga are very proud of the fact that Ruto has done 187+ political rallies in 30 days. It is quite a remarkable achievement. What they don’t realize is that they just confirmed that we Kenyans pay Ruto a government salary as a Deputy President. However, what he does everyday is a work as Presidential aspirant” Wambugu Ngunjiri said.

Ngunjiri lamented that the hustler nation head is working in the capacity of a quasi Deputy President who is surviving on a government salary when in real sense he is not working for the government.

According to Ngunjiri, Jubilee’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) decision to kick out DP Ruto from Jubilee is a well thought decision going by the fact that he (Ruto) is not performing any duty in the capacity of the second in power.

He also stated that the Tangatanga allied stalwarts ought to desist from taking a ride for President Uhuru’s projects as their campaign strategies to earn political Bonga points at the expense of demeaning Uhuru.

“We can also agree that since it is impossible to do these many political rallies and still deliver as Deputy President, it is now that all and any of the development program you see going on in Kenya are independent of William Ruto’s input” he added.