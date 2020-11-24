Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

William Ruto Opens up About Cause of 2007 Election Violence

Avatar

By

Published

Ruto has opposed the BBI Report
DP William Ruto

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has finally opened up on the State’s decision to reopen the 2007 Post Election Violence cases.

The DP, in a tweet, said resurrecting the cases will only incite Kenyans and also create ethnicity among Kenyan communities.

He claimed that his Hustler Movement strategy has destroyed the Tribe Project (which was the reason for the violence) by opening Kenyans’ minds to the fact that problems like poverty and unemployment are not a result of their tribes but deliberately bred by poor leadership.

The DP’s remarks echo statements from some of his colleagues, who have maintained that DCI Kinoti, intends to restart violence among communities living in the Rift Valley.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago issued a statement on Monday evening, warning Kinoti that he will not succeed in creating animosity in the region. He said Kenyans chose to forgive each other over the violence and moved on.

Read Also: Kiambaa Church Survivors Narrate Harrowing Ordeal

“There are matters you can joke with, there are those you should take with the seriousness it deserves. DCI was not formed yesterday, it was there during 2007 and 2008 and therefore, to make allegations that people are walking scot-free, you are indicting DCI for failing to do its work that time,” Mandago said.

Mandago further linked Kinoti’s announcement to the recent surrender of lawyer Paul Gicheru to the ICC. The Governor warned the sleuth that the people of Uasin Gishu are not ready for disruption of peace.

On Tuesday, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi called out Kinoti for scheming with Ruto’s political opponents to take the DP to ICC.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

william ruto sad william ruto sad

Politics

DP William Ruto is Broke, MP Reveals

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is too broke to sustain a NO campaign against the BBI report, Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny has said....

1 day ago
Ruto with controversial Nigerians in Dubai Ruto with controversial Nigerians in Dubai

News

Details! President Uhuru Authorised William Ruto’s Dubai Trip

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta authorized his deputy William Ruto’s highly publicized trip to Dubai last week. The two Jubilee leaders met for a...

1 day ago
images 22 images 22

News

William Ruto allies Trash DCI Kinoti After Reopening PEV Cases

(KDRTV) – A section of DP William Ruto’s allies have read malice in Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti’s move to reopen the...

21 hours ago
pic courtesy pic courtesy

Life & Style

MY GAY PARTNER WAS SO VIOLENT, I LATER CAME TO MY SENSES THROUGH THE HELP OF DR MUGWENU

My name is Stephen a business person in Nairobi. Just like any other person, I had my own preferences in life and I chose...

2 days ago