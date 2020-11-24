William Ruto Opens up About Cause of 2007 Election Violence

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has finally opened up on the State’s decision to reopen the 2007 Post Election Violence cases.

The DP, in a tweet, said resurrecting the cases will only incite Kenyans and also create ethnicity among Kenyan communities.

He claimed that his Hustler Movement strategy has destroyed the Tribe Project (which was the reason for the violence) by opening Kenyans’ minds to the fact that problems like poverty and unemployment are not a result of their tribes but deliberately bred by poor leadership.

The provocative INCITEMENT to ethnic hate/division INTENDED by the ressurection of PEV is an EVIL attempt to resuscitate the TRIBE project DESTROYED by the HUSTLER movements' REALISATION that poverty&unemployment DELIBERATELY bred by poor leadership is our PROBLEM NOT our tribes. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 24, 2020

The DP’s remarks echo statements from some of his colleagues, who have maintained that DCI Kinoti, intends to restart violence among communities living in the Rift Valley.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago issued a statement on Monday evening, warning Kinoti that he will not succeed in creating animosity in the region. He said Kenyans chose to forgive each other over the violence and moved on.

“There are matters you can joke with, there are those you should take with the seriousness it deserves. DCI was not formed yesterday, it was there during 2007 and 2008 and therefore, to make allegations that people are walking scot-free, you are indicting DCI for failing to do its work that time,” Mandago said.

Mandago further linked Kinoti’s announcement to the recent surrender of lawyer Paul Gicheru to the ICC. The Governor warned the sleuth that the people of Uasin Gishu are not ready for disruption of peace.

On Tuesday, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi called out Kinoti for scheming with Ruto’s political opponents to take the DP to ICC.