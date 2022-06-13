William Ruto Senses Defeat Reveals What He Will Do If Raila Wins

Kenya Kwanza Presidential flag bearer William Ruto who will be vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket has been in the record a number of times showing confidence that he will beat his main rival Raila Odinga in the August 9 polls.

William Ruto, who is a frontrunner for the presidency in 2022, has been urging Raila to openly guarantee Kenyans that he will respect the choice of Kenyans if he does not win the highly anticipated presidential election in 2022.

Ruto, has however come out to say that he is more than willing to accept the presidential election results if he did not win the seat, indicating that he had scented loss.

Speaking on Sunday June 12 during an interview with NTV the second in command said that he was happy serving as the first deputy president and that he will go to look after his grandchildren incase he loses to Raila Odinga.

“If I do not win in August. I have grandchildren; I will go to look after them. Also, I am happy to have served as deputy president of Kenya. That is deeply satisfying,” William Ruto said.

His statement that he will accept defeat comes only days after many pollsters indicated that Raila Odinga is leading him in the August 2022 State House race.

On June 8, Infotrak released their monthly survey indicating that the former prime minister would be elected president if elections were held today.

According to polls Raila was projected to receive 9.3 million votes, while Ruto was projected to receive 8.4 million votes.

Notable decline in William Ruto’s popularity since naming Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate for the 2022 presidential election.

