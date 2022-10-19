Details of Eliud Kipchoge’s Ksh 30,000 Unique Earphones He can’t Live Without

When legendary marathoner Eliud Kipchoge is running, he is most likely listening to a Kelly Clarkson song on his ear phones.

Kipchoge, like many other athletes, wears headsets during training for an added boost of motivation and to block out distracting ambient noise.

It is crucial that he carefully consider the earphones he uses, which is likely why he chose a pair that costs between Sh20,000 and Sh30,000, including shipping.

In a past interview with GQ magazine Kipchoge revealed that he uses Aftershokz earphones while training.

“These earphones are really unique. You can see it’s written no human is limited, which is my slogan and I have signed it myself,” he told GQ.

Surprisingly, unlike other types of earphones, these do not actually fit inside the ear canal.

They utilize bone conduction technology, which involves vibrating the inner ear without covering it.

This is especially important to Kipchoge because he can listen to his favorite songs while running without sacrificing his situational awareness.

These earphones can mean life or death while jogging on the road. This is because these sets do not obstruct or even touch the ear canal, he is able to hear other pedestrians, passing vehicles, and other potential road hazards.

The Aftershokz are also extremely comfortable to wear, unlike ordinary in-ear headphones, which can become irritating after prolonged use.

Besides the earphones Kipchoge always carries with him an Oura sleep ring.

The sleeping ring has features that facilitate learning about an individual’s activity and lifestyle habits, as well as an analysis of how various factors affect sleep.

Kipchoge revealed that he wears the ring to bed in order to track the length of time he spends sleeping.

Other things the marathoner always carries include; an EK jacket, books, tea, a diary, and a training log.

