Done Deals, Medicals & Latest Transfer News On Gnabry, Nketiah, Lewandoski, Dembele and Depay

Leeds United have signed Brenden Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg for £28m. He’s signed a 5-year deal.

​​Arsenal were interested in bringing Serge Gnabry back to the club this summer but their failure to qualify for the Champions League removes any hope of making it happen. He is a free agent in 2023, so that would be Arsenal’s next chance. (Source: BILD)

​Aurelien Tchouaméni wants to join Real Madrid but Monaco are asking for more than the €80M initially requested.

PSG are able to make a much more financially attractive offer and have made him their top priority (Source: RMC Sport)

​​Eddie Nketiah is now set to STAY at Arsenal and sign a new contract. The extension is not yet complete but is expected to be for 5-years. Nketiah will earn around £100,000-a-week + potentially an extra £5m bonus over the course of his new 5-year deal at Arsenal. (Source: Daily Mail)

​​Bayern Munich have not yet responded to Barcelona’s €32M offer for Robert Lewandowski. The player wants the Barça move and has NOT been offered to Real Madrid. There hasn’t been any contact with Madrid. (Source: BILD)

​​Lyon would be willing to sell Houssem Aouar this summer.

Monaco, Marseille, Real Betis and some English clubs would all be interested in the player, who is valued at around £13M. (Source: RMC Sport)

​​PSG are the favorites to sign Ousmane Dembélé. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is advancing discussions and is making Dembélé his top priority to replace Angel Di Maria. Today could be decisive. (Source: Foot Mercato)

​​Real Madrid are preparing an offer of €120M for Rafael Leão, whose release clause stands at €150M.

AC Milan don’t want to sell the Portuguese forward and hope to extend his contract until 2026. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

​​Barcelona will look to sell Memphis Depay this summer if they can get a deal over the line for Robert Lewandowski. Barça will demand around €20M for the Dutchman. (Source: SPORT)

