Done Deals Medicals & Latest Transfer Updates On Ronaldo, Neymar, De Jong, Depay & Wijnaldum

Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to lower his salary in order to sign for Atlético – he wants to return to Madrid. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window of 2023.(Source: Mirror Football)

West Ham have signed 23 year old striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo for €36M + €6M in add ons. They also have a 10% sell on Claude. Personal terms agreed today. West Ham are currently no longer interested in Armando Broja.

Athletic Bilbao are demanding €60M for Iñigo Martínez amid interest from Barcelona, who may make an official offer for the defender soon.(Source: Marca)

Inter Milan and Roma are going head-to-head in the race to sign Dan-Axel Zagadou on a free transfer. Both clubs are in talks with his agent. The 23-year old defender left Dortmund this summer.(Source: Santi_J_FM)

Gini Wijnaldum has agreed to join Roma on loan. PSG and the Italian club are in talks over how much salary each team will pay. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

​​Manchester United will now keep Anthony Martial this summer after his impressive pre-season form. Even if Ronaldo returns to training, the Frenchman is expected to lead the line against Brighton on August 7. (Source: Mail Sport)

​PSG remain very open to offers for Neymar, even if the Brazilian prefers to stay.Christophe Galtier would like to keep him, but the club will have the final say.(Source: Ben Jacobs)

Xavi will sit down with both Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay in the coming days and make it clear to them that it would be in everyone’s interest if they left Barcelona. The two are linked with a move to Old Trafford. (Source: Sport)

Serie A club Salernitana have made a £15m bid for Brighton striker Neal Maupay. (Source: Andy Naylor)

