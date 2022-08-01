Connect with us

Done Deals, Medicals, Updates on Ronaldo, Cucurella, Antony, De Jong, Sanchez & Madisson

Chelsea are optimistic that they can confirm the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton in the next 48 hours. (Source TalkSport)

IMG 20220801 224723 546

Inter Milan have reached an agreement in principle with Alexis Sanchez to terminate the current contract and part ways with immediate effect, just final detail before it’s signed. Sanchez, available as free agent with Olympique Marseille among clubs interested.( Source Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220801 224755 997

Jorge Mendes is still actively trying to find Cristiano Ronaldo a new club before the end of the transfer window and will do ‘everything he can’ to make a transfer happen.(Source Daily Mail)

IMG 20220801 224828 840

Idrissa Gana Gueye is in Merseyside in order to undergo medical tests and sign as a new Everton player. Deal in place with Paris Saint-Germain, just final details to be resolved.  Gueye has already accepted, waiting for final steps then here we go.(Source Fabrizio Romano) 

IMG 20220801 224907 022

Chelsea are still pushing to sign Wesley Fofana despite Leicester insisting he’s not for sale.£80m may be enough to convince the Foxes to sell their star defender.  (Source Talk sport)

IMG 20220801 225011 765

Manchester United will make a final last-ditch attempt to lure Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona this week. (Source Daily Mail)

IMG 20220801 225037 566

Bernd Leno will undergo medical tests and sign as new Fulham goalkeeper this week, personal terms are also agreed. Full agreement in place between Fulham and Arsenal. Fulham wanted Leno over Neto as their new goalkeeper. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220801 225130 455

Manchester United and Watford are prepared to complete the agreement for Ethan Laird on loan. Deal to be finalised this week. Ten Hag, happy with his potential and attitude but Laird needs to play – Watford are intending to proceed with a loan deal. (Source Fabrizio Romano) 

IMG 20220801 225235 947

Manchester United have given up their pursuit of Antony. Ajax demanded €100m for the Brazilian and United deemed that way too high. (Source: Sky Sports)

IMG 20220801 225324 620

Newcastle have tabled an improved bid for James Maddison today worth more than £45m but the payments would be staggered. (Source: Tele Football)

Also Read: Latest Transfer News & Updates On De Jong, Werner, Sesko, Madison Depay, Sanchez &Sarr

