Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Latest Transfer News & Updates On De Jong, Werner, Sesko, Madison Depay, Sanchez & Sarr

By

Published

IMG 20220730 210319 138

Chelsea are prepared to let Timo Werner leave on loan and it could also include a buy option. He’s in both Juventus and RB Leipzig lists, nothing close to being completed yet. Newcastle have not opened direct talks to sign Timo, as of today. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220730 210621 918

Barcelona believe that Frenkie De Jong will leave, which will allow the club to pursue Bernardo Silva. Joan Laporta has already told Jorge Mendes that he will go for Bernardo Silva and Pep Guardiola will not get in the way of the deal.

(Source: HelenaCondis)

IMG 20220730 210724 590

Manchester United football director John Murtough is stepping up his pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, after holding talks with the 19-year-old’s agent.

(Source: AlexCTurk)

IMG 20220730 210813 016

Manchester United have ruled out a move for Antony at this stage of the window because Ajax have placed a €100m asking price on the forward.

(Source: lauriewhitwell)

IMG 20220730 210900 290

​​Newcastle have had a £40M bid turned down by Leicester for James Maddison. The Magpies are considering an improved big but Leicester intend to keep him and are preparing to offer new contract. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

IMG 20220730 210941 746

​​Memphis Depay is an attacking transfer target for Juventus, alongside Morata and Werner. However, there are no direct talks with Barcelona yet. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220730 211016 183

​​Marseille are confident of completing a deal to sign Alexis Sànchez from Inter in the next few days. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

IMG 20220730 211105 519

​​AC Milan and Club Bruges are edging closer to a deal for the transfer of Charles de Ketelaere. The player is pushing for the move, but it’s not completed yet. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20220730 211205 077

​​Watford are ready to let Ismaïla Sarr leave this summer if they receive an offer around €35M. (Source: Foot Mercato)

IMG 20220730 211227 354

​​Ademola Lookman is set to join Atalanta on a permanent transfer from RB Leipzig. Personal terms are already agreed, only the final details remain. (Source: Di Marzio)

Also Read: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Multi Million Car Collection (Photos)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020