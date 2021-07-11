Connect with us

England VS Italy: Kieran Trippier Set To Replace Saka, Starting XIs

Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden is set to miss the showpiece against Italy.

Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier set to start the match against Italy
KDRTV SPORTS has learned that Kieran Trippier is set to replace Bukayo Saka.

Kieran Trippier has been recalled to the England team that is set for the country`s major tournament in 55 years.

Saka played the right-wing against Denmark in the semi-finals.

Against Phil Foden is likely to miss the showpiece after he missed Sartuday training with a knock.

Trippier had played left-back during Euros but came off the bench on Wednesday against Danes.

ENGLAND`S STARTING XI

  1. Jordan Pickford
  2. Kyle Walker
  3. John Stones
  4. Harry Maguire
  5. Declan Rice
  6. Kalvin Philips
  7. Kieran Trippier
  8. Mason Mount
  9. Raheem Sterling
  10. Harry Kane
  11. Luke Shaw

ITALY`S STARTING XI

  1. Donnarumma
  2. Di Lorenzo
  3. Bonuci
  4. Chiellini
  5. Palmieri
  6. Barella
  7. Jorgiho
  8. Verratti
  9. Chiesa
  10. Immobile
  11. Insigne

