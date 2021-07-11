England VS Italy: Kieran Trippier Set To Replace Saka, Starting XIs

KDRTV SPORTS has learned that Kieran Trippier is set to replace Bukayo Saka.
Kieran Trippier has been recalled to the England team that is set for the country`s major tournament in 55 years.
Saka played the right-wing against Denmark in the semi-finals.
Against Phil Foden is likely to miss the showpiece after he missed Sartuday training with a knock.
Trippier had played left-back during Euros but came off the bench on Wednesday against Danes.
ENGLAND`S STARTING XI
- Jordan Pickford
- Kyle Walker
- John Stones
- Harry Maguire
- Declan Rice
- Kalvin Philips
- Kieran Trippier
- Mason Mount
- Raheem Sterling
- Harry Kane
- Luke Shaw
ITALY`S STARTING XI
- Donnarumma
- Di Lorenzo
- Bonuci
- Chiellini
- Palmieri
- Barella
- Jorgiho
- Verratti
- Chiesa
- Immobile
- Insigne
