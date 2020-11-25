Connect with us

Football Legend Diego Maradona is dead

The World Football fraternity is wailing the passing on of one of the greatest football star who reigned in the 80s and 90s.

maradona

(KDRTV News Buenos Aires)The World Football fraternity is wailing the passing on of one of the greatest football star Diego Maradona who reigned in the 80s and 90s.

Diego Armando Maradona enabled Argentina to win the World Cup in 1986 by scoring a goal using his hand against England which was referred to as the hand of God.

The controversial goal was accepted by referees because by then there were no cameras to ascertain whether he used his hands or header to score the goal a dispute which made the English side curse the referee for allowing the goal which coasted them a win.

Maradona Lifts the World Cup in 1986

Brazalian football Superstar Pele tribute to Maradona “One day we will kick a ball together in the sky above” said Pele on his tweeter earlier today

Maradona Kissing Pele

More News to follow

