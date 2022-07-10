Connect with us

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Multi Million Car Collection (Photos)

Ronaldo Cars

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest players of all time, as seen by his impressive collection of goals, awards, and medals.

Ronaldo is one of the highest paid athletes in the world and takes home a good amount of money.  

According to a September 2021 report by Forbes, his earnings and bonuses at Old Trafford were valued at Ksh 8 billion (USD70 million).

Ronaldo also earns money from sponsorship deals and his products he promotes on social media. 

In this article KDRTV looks into Ronaldo’s car collections worth millions of dollars. 

Bugatti

The Portuguese international owns Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti Veyron, and Bugatti Centodieci that are estimated to have cost Ksh1.6 billion (USD13.12 million).

Also Read: Done Deals, Medicals & Latest Transfer Updates on Ronaldo, De Jong, Lewandoski, Ake, Raphinha & Dembele

Rolls-Royce

The united forward owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom and Rolls-Royce Cullinan with an approximate value of Ksh153.5 million (USD1.3 million).

Ferrari

The Manchester United star possesses three Ferrari models valued at around Ksh 118 million (USD995,000). Ferrari 599 GTO, Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, and Ferrari F430 are the three models.

Bentley

Additionally, Ronaldo has two Bentleys valued at Ksh62.5 million (USD531,601). A Bentley Continental GT and a Bentley Flying Spur comprise the Bentleys.

Mercedes Benz

ronaldo2

Ronaldo has three Mercedes Benz models with a combined worth of Ksh25.9 million (USD249,400). Mercedes G-Class, Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sports Coupe are among the vehicles.

Porsche

Among Ronaldo’s extensive collection of automobiles are Porsche models worth Ksh40,1 million (USD337,400). Porsche Cayenne, Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo are the three Porsche vehicles.

ronaldo1

Also Read: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Exotic Hotel in Morocco

