Latest Transfer Updates on Dembele, Zinchenko, Lukaku, De Jong, Gnabry & Skrinier

Chelsea are interested in signing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, alongside Raheem Sterling and Nathan Aké. (Source Daily Mail)

Chelsea have made a contract offer to Ousmane Dembélé! He will now imminently decide between a reduced salary offer from Barcelona and Chelsea’s deal. (Source Lequipe)

Neymar’s father has told PSG his son must be paid his €200m salary if they want him to leave. PSG have informed him they would be willing to top his salary up if his next club cannot afford his current wages. (Source: El Pais)

Manchester United are attempting to hijack Lyon’s deal for Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will undergo a medical in Italy tomorrow ahead of a loan return to Inter Milan only one season after departing the club for £97.5m. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have reportedly agreed an initial €65m fee with Barcelona for midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (ESPN)

​​Ajax are currently mulling over Arsenal’s second bid for Lisandro Martinez, believed to be around £35m. (Source: GOAL)

Manchester United have been told by Ajax that Antony and Lisandro Martinez will cost £130m in total. (Source: Telegraph Football)

​​DEAL DONE: Fernandinho has signed for Athletico Paranaense, his first professional club, 17 years after leaving.

​​Barcelona have reached an agreement with Valencia for the signing of Carlos Soler. His signature is dependent on the Frenkie De Jong sale.(Source: AS)

Chelsea have entered the race for the signing of Milan Škriniar. They will go head-to-head with PSG for the defender. (Source: Di Marzio)

Manchester United are interested in Serge Gnabry, but there are no concrete talks at the moment. United’s priority for the position is Antony. Bayern are planning to resume contract talks with Gnabry and are still hoping he would extend. (Source SkySportNews)

Also Read: Meet 5 African Footballers Who Own Private Jets (PHOTOS)