Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Meet Successful Business Men Who Own Some of Kenya’s Top Football Clubs

By

Published

Kenyan football leagues continue to flourish year after year, despite the recurring hurdles of bad leadership, which has hampered talent development in Kenya largely.

Despite the difficulties, certain clubs in Kenya’s leagues have better management than those that are communally owned.

In this article, Kdrtv examines some of the individuals who own clubs competing in the Kenya Premier League in this part (KPL).

Cleophas Shimanyula

IMG 20220128160519

Cleophas Shimanyula founded the Homeboyz football club and funded the club’s growth over the years.

The team has developed to become a prominent power in the Kenyan Premier League, attracting backing from the Kakamega County Government as well as betting companies.

Nick Mwendwa

IMG 20220128160120

The former Football Kenya Federation boss owns Kariobangi Sharks. Nick founded the team in the early 2000s and successfully guided all the way into the Kenya Premier League.

Ricardo Badoer

IMG 20220128160235

The Swedish billionaire owns Wazito Football club. According to rumors, he spent around Ksh80 million in December 2018 to buy Wazito FC from its founder Solomon Alubala. Badoer is an avid football enthusiast who also owns CD Ursaria, a team in Spain’s fifth division.

The industrialist has put a lot of money into Wazito FC, which has seen them promoted from the NSL to the KPL two years ago.

Jonathan Jackson

IMG 20220128160250

The British billionaire who was born and raised in Kenya owns Nairobi City stars. Jackson purchased the KPL club with the goal of transforming the lives of Kenyan youngsters through sports and the arts.

He established the football club through his foundation with the goal of providing a platform for young people to demonstrate and develop their football skills and talents.

Elly Kalekwa

IMG 20220128160412

The Congolese businessperson is the owner of Sofapaka Football club. Kalekwa is a business magnate with enormous holdings in the hotel, real estate, and transportation sectors in Kenya and Cyprus.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019