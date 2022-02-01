Meet Successful Business Men Who Own Some of Kenya’s Top Football Clubs

Kenyan football leagues continue to flourish year after year, despite the recurring hurdles of bad leadership, which has hampered talent development in Kenya largely.

Despite the difficulties, certain clubs in Kenya’s leagues have better management than those that are communally owned.

In this article, Kdrtv examines some of the individuals who own clubs competing in the Kenya Premier League in this part (KPL).

Cleophas Shimanyula

Cleophas Shimanyula founded the Homeboyz football club and funded the club’s growth over the years.

The team has developed to become a prominent power in the Kenyan Premier League, attracting backing from the Kakamega County Government as well as betting companies.

Nick Mwendwa

The former Football Kenya Federation boss owns Kariobangi Sharks. Nick founded the team in the early 2000s and successfully guided all the way into the Kenya Premier League.

Ricardo Badoer

The Swedish billionaire owns Wazito Football club. According to rumors, he spent around Ksh80 million in December 2018 to buy Wazito FC from its founder Solomon Alubala. Badoer is an avid football enthusiast who also owns CD Ursaria, a team in Spain’s fifth division.

The industrialist has put a lot of money into Wazito FC, which has seen them promoted from the NSL to the KPL two years ago.

Jonathan Jackson

The British billionaire who was born and raised in Kenya owns Nairobi City stars. Jackson purchased the KPL club with the goal of transforming the lives of Kenyan youngsters through sports and the arts.

He established the football club through his foundation with the goal of providing a platform for young people to demonstrate and develop their football skills and talents.

Elly Kalekwa

The Congolese businessperson is the owner of Sofapaka Football club. Kalekwa is a business magnate with enormous holdings in the hotel, real estate, and transportation sectors in Kenya and Cyprus.