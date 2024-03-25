Connect with us

Sports

Saka Withdraws From England Squad

By

Published

Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2023 24 5

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has pulled out of the England squad owing to an injury. Saka has been in excellent form for Arsenal this season, as they sit atop the Premier League and prepare for a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old will, however, miss England’s friendlies against Brazil on Saturday and Belgium on Tuesday, the last two games before Gareth Southgate announces his Euro 2024 selection in May.

Saka has withdrawn as a precaution owing to a minor muscular injury and will be evaluated at Arsenal in the coming days.

Saka, captain Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, and Jordan Henderson trained indoors at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

Arsenal returns to action after the international break with a top-of-the-table battle against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on March 31.

England’s showpiece Wembley friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this month were designed to provide Gareth Southgate with a thorough evaluation of his Euro 2024 preparations ahead of this summer’s tournament. But Bukayo Saka’s absence is only the latest setback to those aspirations.

With Harry Kane, Cole Palmer, and Jordan Henderson forced to train indoors on Wednesday due to fitness issues, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, Kieran Trippier, Marc Guehi, and Levi Colwill out injured, the starting XI against Brazil on Saturday evening could be very different from the side that begins the Euros campaign in Germany in June.

Also Read: Arsenal Coach Eyeing to Sign Kylian Mbappe From PSG

