Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Students In Kilifi Destoy Property, Protest Following Man Utd-Liverpool 0-5 Embarrassing Match 

By

Published

stuud
stuu

At least 14 students have been arrested following the closure of Dr. Krapf Memorial Secondary School in Rabai, Kilifi County after students went on a rampage on Sunday, October 24.

The students protested after being denied to watch the highly anticipated Manchester United-Liverpool game. They vandalized the property in the school and tried to torch their dormitories in the process.

“Fourteen (14) students have been linked to the chaos, and are being held in custody at the Rabai Police Station,” reports a close source of the Standard media.

The students went on the rampage after the administration denied their pleas to watch the 90-minute English Premier League (EPL) match, which aired from 6:30pm.

The students normally have supper between 6:30 and 7:30 but on this particular day, the administration ordered them to go back to class

The game ended in an embarrassing loss for Manchester United, suffering a 5-0 loss to Liverpool, a thing that the students hated missing.

READ ALSO: Hot Irresistible Never-Seen-Before Photos Of Twin Sisters Beaten By Janet Mbugua’s Hubby And Twin Brother

The students normally have supper between 6:30 and 7:30 but on this particular day, the administration ordered them to go back to class triggering the outrage.

Confirming the news, Rabai Sub-County Police Commander Fred Abuga said the dorms were set ablaze but saved before becoming ashes.

“The dormitory that they set alight did not burn completely,” He said.

Following the chaos, the school was closed for a week, with Form One and Form Four students scheduled to report on Tuesday, November 2, while Form Two and Form Three learners expected back a day later.

All learners will be accepted back with complete Term Two fees, the school’s management said.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019