Tottenham Captain Inspires a Comeback Against Luton

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min scored late to earn a 2-1 Premier League victory over Luton Town on Saturday, bolstering his team’s top-four ambitions.

Son created and finished a beautiful Tottenham move in the 86th minute, leaving relegation battlers Luton with nothing to show for their energetic performance in north London.

Tahith Chong gave Luton an unexpected early lead, with Son being denied by the woodwork shortly after.

Tottenham equalized in the 51st minute through an own goal by Issa Kaboré, and the hosts’ pressure was eventually rewarded with Son’s winner.

Tottenham climbed up to fourth place with 56 points, ahead of Aston Villa in terms of goals scored. Luton had climbed out of the relegation zone during the international break thanks to Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction for breaking financial regulations, but defeat pushed them back behind the Midlands club into 18th place.

Tottenham’s last game before the international break was a 3-0 defeat at Fulham, and when they fell down against Luton, they were in danger of losing even more points. Son once again proved to be the saving grace, scoring his 15th league goal of the season.

It was also his 160th Tottenham goal, placing him fifth on the club’s all-time scoring chart.

