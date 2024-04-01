Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Tottenham Captain Inspires a Comeback Against Luton

By

Published

3950321 274495394

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min scored late to earn a 2-1 Premier League victory over Luton Town on Saturday, bolstering his team’s top-four ambitions.

Son created and finished a beautiful Tottenham move in the 86th minute, leaving relegation battlers Luton with nothing to show for their energetic performance in north London.

Tahith Chong gave Luton an unexpected early lead, with Son being denied by the woodwork shortly after.

Tottenham equalized in the 51st minute through an own goal by Issa Kaboré, and the hosts’ pressure was eventually rewarded with Son’s winner.

Tottenham climbed up to fourth place with 56 points, ahead of Aston Villa in terms of goals scored. Luton had climbed out of the relegation zone during the international break thanks to Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction for breaking financial regulations, but defeat pushed them back behind the Midlands club into 18th place.

Tottenham’s last game before the international break was a 3-0 defeat at Fulham, and when they fell down against Luton, they were in danger of losing even more points. Son once again proved to be the saving grace, scoring his 15th league goal of the season.

It was also his 160th Tottenham goal, placing him fifth on the club’s all-time scoring chart.

Also Read: Tottenham Express Their Interest in Signing Chelsea Midfielder

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020