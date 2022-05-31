Transfer News; Lukaku To Bayern, Dembele To Liverpool, Rudiger To Madrid

Manchester United are planning to offer Anthony Martial to Benfica in a player plus cash exchange for Darwin Núñez. (Source: @Ekremkonur)

Liverpool have made contact with Ousmane Dembélé’s representatives and are preparing to offer the Frenchman a four-year contract. (Source: @Ekremkonur)

According to the Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Everton star Richarlison this summer.

Real Madrid and Tottenham are both interested in signing the 25-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 30 Premier League games for Everton last season.

PSG are eyeing Richarlison as a potential replacement for Mauro Icardi, who is expected to depart the club when the transfer window reopens.

Corentin Tolisso leaves FC Bayern on a free transfer, there’s no agreement to extend the contract and both parties decided to part ways immediately. Tolisso will be available as a free agent this summer. (Source Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid are set to announce Toni Rüdiger as first signing for the next season. Contract until June 2026. No option for further season. (Source Fabrizio Romano).

Paul Pogba has rejected Manchester City and PSG’s advances in favour of a return to Juventus. (Source: Lequipe)

Manchester City are considering a move for AC Milan’s Rafael Leão to replace Raheem Sterling, whose contract runs out next year. (Source: @Santi_J_FM)

​​ Aurélien Tchouaméni’s move to Real Madrid could be closed in a matter of days. Madrid are moving closer to Monaco’s asking price of €80m. (Source: MARCA)

Bayern Munich have made contact with Romelu Lukaku’s representatives, and want him to replace Robert Lewandowski. If they manage to sign the Chelsea forward, they’d allow Lewandowski to join Barcelona. (Source: TuttoMercatoWeb)

Xavi has spoken to Ruben Neves directly, trying to convince him to sign for Barcelona.

He’s the most realistic signing to compete with Sergio Busquets. The player wants to join the project. (Source: sport)

