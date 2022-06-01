Connect with us

Sports

Transfer Rumours; Dembele To Chelsea Nunez To Man U, Calvert Lewin To Newcastle

​​Chelsea are now heavy favourites to sign Ousmane Dembélé this summer with the player holding out for their official offer before making a decision on his future. (Source: Sun Sport)

IMG 20220601 191350 307

Bayern remain confident a deal will be complete for Sadio Mané. From Mané’s point of view, he would be the top star in Munich, while in Paris or Real he would just be one of many. He wants to join Bayern. (Source: SPORT BILD)

Screenshot 2022 05 28 08 54 02 33 1c337646f29875672b5a61192b9010f9

Mane

Liverpool are very interested in signing Martin Terrier.The Rennes striker could compensate for the probable departure of Sadio Mané. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Mo Salah is open to joining another Premier League side on a free transfer in 2023 if he doesn’t receive a ‘significantly improved’ offer from Liverpool.  (Source James PearceL)

IMG 20220601 190907 425

Mo Salah

​​Manchester United are pursuing a deal to sign Benfica’s Darwin Núñez. He has a £68m price tag and is said to be keen to become part of Erik Ten Hag’s revolution. (Source: talkSPORT)

IMG 20220601 190226 143

​​Raphinha remains Barcelona’s priority signing this summer. Leeds are demanding at least €55M for the Brazilian. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester United have entered into discussions with Ajax regarding Jurrien Timber. The transfer would cost the Red Devils around €50m if it were to go through. (Source: Guardian)

IMG 20220601 190321 330

​​Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is monitoring Mason Mount’s contract situation as he considers a shock move for the midfielder. He still has two years left on his deal but is reportedly one of the lowest paid in the squad at Chelsea. (Source: Sun Sport)

IMG 20220601 190515 972

​​Nathan Aké and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been told that they are free to leave Manchester City this summer if the club receive suitable offers. (Source: The Times)

IMG 20220601 190419 570

Newcastle are set to make a bid for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with Manchester United and Arsenal also expressing an interest. (Daily Mirror)

IMG 20220601 190609 579

