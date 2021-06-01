Connect with us

African Immigrants Celebrate Memorial day in Minnesota’s Twin Cities

By

Published

(KDRTV News Minneapolis)-A large number of African Immigrants in the Twin Cities area congregated in Shakopee Minnesota where they were joined by Police officers who sampled the African food delicacy.

It was a sign of relief for the residents who mingled freely and socialized for the better part of the day as kids also enjoyed the nice food prepared by their parents.

The Shakopee Police Department officers who graced the occasion thanked the community for their unique unity and show of love to their neighbors some of whom showed up for the rare occasion.

In attendance was an Immigrant Mr. Josphat Obondi, who has won accolades for his selfless effort and gesture he showed to a Shakopee businessman who lost a huge amount of cash and personal belongings of which he called the police and handed over the bag containing the cash and personal effects.

The community leaders who were the main organizers of the event urged the community to embrace vaccination in order to beat the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over half a million lives in the U.S alone.

https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/ 

