KDRTV News New York -President Donald Trump and the Republican Party have now claimed that Hammer and Scorecard software was used to rig elections in favor of former Vice-President Joe Biden who is almost being declared a winner in just concluded Presidential elections.

Some Republican strategists have now claimed that they have enough evidence to help litigate their case at the Supreme Court and overturn Biden’s win.

Utah’s Attorney General Sean D. Reyes has come forward to lead a team of lawyers to conduct a forensic audit of the elections in contested states and head to the Supreme Court with a watertight case which is admissible, they hope that Judges will hear and determine that President Donald J. Trump won.

Unfortunately, the Republican Party has to file cases at the local federal Jurisdiction or State Supreme Courts before heading to the US Supreme Court in Washington DC to litigate their case.

According to the GOP, a few witnesses have come forward whom they claim saw voting irregularities. A Republican activist has claimed that in Michigan she was told to backdate some ballot numbers in favor of Biden.

In Philadelphia, thousands of protestors are chanting Pro-Trump slogans outside the counting hall. And per historical facts, the first President in US History who was defeated and decided to hang on to power was Adams in 1801.

On March 4th, 1801 the second president of the United States John Adams refused to hand over office to his main rival at the 1800 election Thomas Jefferson.

The rule of midday January 20 had not been written yet. Despite his stubbornness, THE OFFICE SIMPLY LEFT HIM!