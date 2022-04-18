7 Most Trained Special Forces in the World [PHOTOS]

Delta Force US

It is manned by Navy and Air Force personnel. It has been referred to as a variety of things, including the Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta, the Combat Applications Group, and the Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta.

Marcos, India

They are largely trained in the US Navy SEAL tradition, with additional training with the British SAS and mandatory training at CIJW in Vairangte. They are capable of fighting with full-fledged weaponry in bodies of water.

3.Sayeret Matkal, Israel

The recruits endure hardcore training exercises under constant monitoring by doctors . One key events of the Sayeret Matkal’s work is that of rescuing Israeli taxi driver Eliyahu Gurel in 2003 after he was kidnapped transporting 4 Palestinians.

4.US Navy Seals

Created in 1962, the Sea-Air-Land operators undergo extensive training and, particularly in the aftermath of 9/11, operate at a breakneck pace. Numerous foreign forces model their special operations after the SEALs.

5.Special Services Group (SSG), Pakistan

Imagine marching 36 miles in twelve hours and running five miles in full gear in just fifty minutes. These are some of the tasks that Pakistan’s Special Forces undergo in their training regime.

6.National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN), France

They have the most sophisticated training regimen. GIGN is well-known for pursuing any threat to the country and its people. This 200-strong force maintains a low profile, and it is even illegal in France to publish photographs of its members’ faces.

7.British Special Air Service (SAS)

They serve as the foundation for Special Forces worldwide. Even the United States’ Delta Force was founded after its founder served with SAS. They are the world’s most powerful combat force and are taught to excel in all professions.