Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Putin Hints at Deploying Nuclear Arsenals to Finish the Ukrainian War

By

Published

images 2022 02 27T191902.447

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his nuclear forces to be on high alert as the Ukraine invasion tension escalates.

According to Aljazeera, the Russian President on Sunday stated that the NATO powers have taken hard measures against himself and the country.

The president directed the defense minister and the chief of the military’s general staff to place the nuclear deterrent forces in a special regime of combat duty.

“This is seemingly another move by President Vladimir Putin to show that he is still very much a man of strength,” Aljazeera Correspondent Jabari says.

The United States has responded to Putin’s directions, accusing Putin of creating threats in order to justify “more aggression.”

“This is a pattern that we’ve seen from President Putin through the course of this conflict, which is manufacturing threats that don’t exist in order to justify further aggression,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

images 2022 02 27T191850.657

Russia has received international censure since Thursday when Moscow started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops have encountered resolute resistance as they attempted to enter Ukraine’s major cities, as Ukrainians volunteered in masse to assist in the country’s defense, taking guns supplied by authorities and preparing firebombs to combat Russian forces.

Also Read: Biden, Putin Exchange Warnings Over Ukraine Invasion

According to President Putin, the West has failed to consider Russia’s security concerns about NATO, which Ukraine aspires to join.

The two countries have, however, agreed to hold talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” Zelenskyy said in a statement.

000 32436CA

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019