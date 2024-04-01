Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

African Union Congratulates Faye on Senegal’s Election Triumph

By

Published

cq5dam.thumbnail.cropped.750.422

The African Union welcomed anti-establishment opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his victory in Senegal’s presidential election, praising “unanimous acceptance of the results”.

In a statement released on Friday, African Union Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat said he “warmly congratulates” Faye on the formal declaration of his first-round victory and wishes him “full success in his weighty and noble charge.”

According to preliminary results, Faye won the first round of voting outright with 54.3 percent, significantly ahead of incumbent Macky Sall’s hand-picked opponent, former Prime Minister Amadou Ba.

Senegal’s Constitutional Court could proclaim Faye the official winner before the weekend, allowing for a transition before April 2, the official end of Sall’s term.

Faye was released from prison 10 days before the election, along with his mentor Ousmane Sonko, who was forbidden from running due to a criminal conviction he claims was politically motivated. Outgoing

President Macky Sall, who did not run after winning in 2012 and 2019, also felicitated him, proclaiming “a victory for Senegalese democracy”.

Faye has vowed left-wing pan-Africanism and to renegotiate gas and oil contracts, with Senegal set to begin production on newly discovered oil and gas reserves later this year.

The opposition candidate has never held a national office and has not spoken publicly since the election, which followed three years of unrest and a political crisis.

Also Read: Senegal’s Judiciary Validates Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s Victory

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020