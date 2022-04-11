Austrian Chancellor Meeting With Putin ‘Direct and Tough’

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vladimir Putin begin talks over peace restoration between Moscow and Kyiv.

Before the meeting, the Chancellor said that the aim of the meeting was to discuss peace restoration in Ukraine.

The meeting has been described as open and tough talks with Putin

The Australian leader said that the visit was not friendly.

Austria obtains 80 percent of the gas from Russia and has maintained close ties with Moscow.

However, the Chancellor recently visited Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine.

He has denounced Russia for invading Ukraine.

The meeting with Putin is said to have lasted 75 minutes

“The conversation with President Putin was very direct, open and tough,” Nehammer said in the statement.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vladimir Putin began talks at the presidential residence near #Moscow in Novo-Ogaryovo, #Russian media reported. pic.twitter.com/7pE0jX8tvX — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 11, 2022

“My most important message to Putin was that this war must finally end, because in a war there are only losers on both sides,” he said in the statement.

KDRTV cannot confirm if the meeting between the Austrian Chancellor and Putin was fruitful.

Russian agents and Ukrainian agents have met more than twice in a bid to bring to an end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

However, Putin has continued to give tough demands for the war’s end.

The Ukrainian is also determined as will not to give in to Russian demands.