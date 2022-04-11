Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Austrian Chancellor Meeting With Putin ‘Direct and Tough’

The meeting is happening amid warnings of Russian troops repositioning to launch offensive in eastern Ukraine

By

Published

Austrian Chancellor Nehemmar
Austrian Chancellor Nehemmar

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vladimir Putin begin talks over peace restoration between Moscow and Kyiv. 

Before the meeting, the Chancellor said that the aim of the meeting was to discuss peace restoration in Ukraine.

Austrian has played law in the war between Russia and Ukraine and has often bestowed to link Russin to the European Union.

The meeting has been described as open and tough talks with Putin

The Australian leader said that the visit was not friendly.

Austria obtains 80 percent of the gas from Russia and has maintained close ties with Moscow.

However, the Chancellor recently visited Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine.

He has denounced Russia for invading Ukraine.

The meeting with Putin is said to have lasted 75 minutes

“The conversation with President Putin was very direct, open and tough,” Nehammer said in the statement.

“My most important message to Putin was that this war must finally end, because in a war there are only losers on both sides,” he said in the statement.

KDRTV cannot confirm if the meeting between the Austrian Chancellor and Putin was fruitful.

Russian agents and Ukrainian agents have met more than twice in a bid to bring to an end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

However, Putin has continued to give tough demands for the war’s end.

The Ukrainian is also determined as will not to give in to Russian demands.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020