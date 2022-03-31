Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Britain, Allies To Send More Lethal Military Aid To Ukraine

Ukraine to get more lethal weapons from Britain and allies and Red Cross commit to evacuate people from Mariupol

By

Published

Britain and allies to give more lethal weapons to Ukraine
Britain and allies to give more lethal weapons to Ukraine

KDRTV NEWS: Britain and allies have reached a consensus to send more lethal military aid to Ukraine to help the country withstand the Russian offensive operations during the invasion

The announcement was made by the British defense minister Ben Wallace on Thursday

“A number of countries have come forward either with new ideas or indeed more pledges of money,” Wallace told journalists

The announcement was made after the minister hosted over 35 international partners at the second International Defense Donor Conference for Ukraine (IDDCU).

READ ALSO: President Biden Orders Daily Release of 1 Million Barrel

The aid will include the air and coastal defense systems, longer-range artillery and counter-battery capabilities, armored vehicles as well as wider training and logistical support

The US had also massive military support for Ukraine

This transpires at the time that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi asked the international community to help support  millions of the Ukrainian civilians affected by the ongoing wars

“The speed of the displacement, coupled with the huge numbers of people affected, is unprecedented in Europe in recent memory,” he said in a statement

At the same time, the Red Cross has promised to facilitate evacuations from Mariupol.

At the same time, the US has also announced more sanctions on 21 entities and 13 individuals involved in the Russian technology sector.

READ ALSO: Vladimir Putin “Misjudged” His Invasion In Ukraine

The US claimed that the parties are evading already existing sanctions to prevent the country from accessing western technology for military purposes.

“Part of its crackdown on the Kremlin’s sanctions evasion networks and technology companies, which are instrumental to the Russian Federation’s war machine,” said the US Treasury on Thursday

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019