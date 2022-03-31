Vladimir Putin “Misjudged” His Invasion In Ukraine

KDRTV News: World giant media houses have hinted Russian Vladimir Putin is being misled by advisors

The same claim has been echoed by the US Defense official on Wednesday

According to tot eh official, advisors are lying to the Russian President about the scope of the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian markets, and the effect of the Western sanctions on the country

The intelligence by the United States is indicating that Putin is now aware that he is being misled and thus has since waged war against the military officials

The intelligence indicated that the Russian senior advisers were afraid to tell Putin the truth about the predicaments of the country since they invaded Ukraine.

The details suggested the Russian troops in Ukraine are performing poorly against the expectation of their president

Russia has suffered massive military losses in Ukraine as dozens of soldiers lost their lives and many military weapons and equipment were destroyed or abandoned.

Lifeless bodies of the Russian soldiers have been discovered by a journalist in various cities of Ukraine

Russia has continued to wage offensive operations in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv early Wednesday as a small number of the Russian unit withdrew.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian official has claimed that Russian troops have targeted residential areas and at least one library

Since the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, the US and the NATO members said they would not engage Russia in military combat, however, they will provide military support to Ukraine.

They have been two peace talks between Russia and Ukrainian agents however all were not promising

The office of president Vladimir Zelensky said that they will not consider any peace offer until Russian forces withdrew to their pre-invasion positions.

Meanwhile, it is apparent that President Putin is not happy about the scope of operations of Russian troops in Ukraine.

He never imagined that Ukraine would stand that long before surrendering