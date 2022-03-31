Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Vladimir Putin “Misjudged” His Invasion In Ukraine

Putin was misled by top advisors on the scope of the Russia-Ukraine war – US Defence Official

By

Published

Putin
President Vladimir Putin, Russian President

KDRTV News: World giant media houses have hinted Russian Vladimir Putin is being misled by advisors

The same claim has been echoed by the US Defense official on Wednesday

According to tot eh official, advisors are lying to the Russian President about the scope of the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian markets, and the effect of the Western sanctions on the country

The intelligence by the United States is indicating that Putin is now aware that he is being misled and thus has since waged war against the military officials

READ ALSO: Congo Rebels Deny Downing UN MONUSCO Helicopter

The intelligence indicated that the Russian senior advisers were afraid to tell Putin the truth about the predicaments of the country since they invaded Ukraine.

The details suggested the Russian troops in Ukraine are performing poorly against the expectation of their president

Russia has suffered massive military losses in Ukraine as dozens of soldiers lost their lives and many military weapons and equipment were destroyed or abandoned.

Lifeless bodies of the Russian soldiers have been discovered by a journalist in various cities of Ukraine

Russia has continued to wage offensive operations in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv early Wednesday as a small number of the Russian unit withdrew.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian official has claimed that Russian troops have targeted residential areas and at least one library

Since the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, the US and the NATO members said they would not engage Russia in military combat, however, they will provide military support to Ukraine.

They have been two peace talks between Russia and Ukrainian agents however all were not promising

The office of president Vladimir Zelensky said that they will not consider any peace offer until Russian forces withdrew to their pre-invasion positions.

READ ALSO: Peace Talks with Ukraine Not Promising – Russia

Meanwhile, it is apparent that President Putin is not happy about the scope of operations of Russian troops in Ukraine.

He never imagined that Ukraine would stand that long before surrendering

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019