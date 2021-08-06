Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Burkina Faso Attack: Jihadists Kill 30 Near Border With Niger

Burkina Faso Ministry of defense has said that military has overpowered he al Qaeda-affiliated attackers.

By

Published

Burkina Faso military during action
Burkina Faso military during action

KDRTV NEWS: At least 30 people have been killed by suspected jihadists in Burkina Faso in the north of the country.

Authorities broke the sad news in the country.

Reports indicate that armed men targeted villages near the border with Niger on Wednesday before opening fire on security forces who responded to the attack.

The militants attacked the region at around midday, according to the Burkinabe defense ministry.

According to reports by Burkina Faso`s defense ministry said that 10 of the attackers were also neutralized.

So far, KDRTV has established that no one has claimed to be behind the attack; however, Islamists are active in the area.

Among the victims are 11 civilians and 15 soldiers, and four members of the government-backed civilian militia.

READ ALSO: At Least 130 Killed In Burkina Faso Attack

The statement for the defense ministry also affirmed that the military had taken control of the area.

KDRTV has established that Burkina Faso has recently faced spiraling attacks by militants affiliated with al Qaeda and the Islamic State, especially in West Africa`s Sahel region.

The attacks have led to thousands of deaths and displacement of millions in recent years across Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019