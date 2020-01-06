Connect with us
 

World

Catastrophe as Australia burns – [PHOTOS]

The Australian wildfires are continuing to take a toll on Animals and human life
Avatar

Published

47 mins ago

on

Fire guts down villages

KDRTV-The Australian wildfires are continuing to take a toll on Animals and human life and no end to the the raging fire is forthcoming as expected.

Thousands of firefighters from across the Australian vast Country have come to battle the fire but containing it is becoming a nightmare.

A family wait to be evacuated

A family wait to be evacuated

Wounded firefighters evacuated

Wounded firefighters evacuated

Kangaroo roasted a life with raging fire

Kangaroo roasted a life with raging fire

Firefighters collapses

Firefighters collapses

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV

Trending