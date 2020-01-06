World
Catastrophe as Australia burns – [PHOTOS]
The Australian wildfires are continuing to take a toll on Animals and human life
KDRTV-The Australian wildfires are continuing to take a toll on Animals and human life and no end to the the raging fire is forthcoming as expected.
Thousands of firefighters from across the Australian vast Country have come to battle the fire but containing it is becoming a nightmare.
