CORONAVIRUS: New Virus Variant Spreads Globally

(KDRTV)-The new variant of coronavirus has extended globally emerging another spectrum of panic over the management of the pandemic

KDRTV has established that six cases of a more transmissible variant of Covid-19 in India

The first variant of Covid-19 was identified in the United Kingdom

Reportedly, the six people who returned to India from the UK have been put in isolation

India last week joined the list of countries that had suspended flights from the UK

Reports indicate that authorities have resolved to contact-tracing of close contacts and family members of the six guys who tested positive for the variant

According to experts, the variant is highly transmissible but is not as dangerous as the first strain

Currently, India has the second-largest caseload of coronavirus in the world at more than 10 million positive cases and the country is coming second after the United States

The reports emerged after a Union in England urged the government to continue closing schools until testing would be ready

