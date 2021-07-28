Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

DR Congo Clashes: 7 Soldiers, 15 Islamist Rebels Killed

ADF is in history as the deadliest militia group roaming the mineral-rich eastern region of DRC, has killed dozens of civilians.

By

Published

DR Congo soldeirs patrols in Manzalaho village near Beni
DR Congo soldeirs patrols in Manzalaho village near Beni

KDRTV NEWS: The recent three-day clashes in DR Congo have led to the deaths of seven soldiers and 15 Islamist groups in the northern region of the country, the army announced on Tuesday.

DR Congo had launched an offensive on Saturday to take over the areas held by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Tchabi.

“We lost seven troops and on the ADF side, 15 rebels were neutralized,” said Lieutenant-General Johnny Luboya.

The army`s operation also led to the freedom of 150 hostages who were being used as human shields.

READ ALSO: German Chemical Park Explosion: One Dead, Four Missing As Explosion Hits Leverkusen

Authorities say that as of the end of May, the rebels had killed at least 50 civilians in Boga and Tchabi in Irumu territory.

Reports indicate that the Ugandan Islamist Group, ADF is the deadliest of many armed militias in the mineral-rich area of Eastern DRC.

According to the DRC Catholic Church, the ADF has killed around 6000 civilians since 2013.

A US-based monitor called the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) also faults the group for having killed 1200 people in the Beni area alone in 2017.

In March, the United States said that the ADF was linked to the Islamic State group and it identified its leader as Seka Musa Baluku.

READ ALSO: Miami Building Collapse: Nine Dead As Rescuers Search For Survivors

North Kivu and Ituri province were placed under a state of siege on May 6 in a bid to enhance the fight against ADF.

So far President Felix Tshisekedi had replaced senior civilian officials there with army and police officers.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019