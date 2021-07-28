DR Congo Clashes: 7 Soldiers, 15 Islamist Rebels Killed

KDRTV NEWS: The recent three-day clashes in DR Congo have led to the deaths of seven soldiers and 15 Islamist groups in the northern region of the country, the army announced on Tuesday.

DR Congo had launched an offensive on Saturday to take over the areas held by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Tchabi.

“We lost seven troops and on the ADF side, 15 rebels were neutralized,” said Lieutenant-General Johnny Luboya.

The army`s operation also led to the freedom of 150 hostages who were being used as human shields.

Authorities say that as of the end of May, the rebels had killed at least 50 civilians in Boga and Tchabi in Irumu territory.

Reports indicate that the Ugandan Islamist Group, ADF is the deadliest of many armed militias in the mineral-rich area of Eastern DRC.

According to the DRC Catholic Church, the ADF has killed around 6000 civilians since 2013.

A US-based monitor called the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) also faults the group for having killed 1200 people in the Beni area alone in 2017.

In March, the United States said that the ADF was linked to the Islamic State group and it identified its leader as Seka Musa Baluku.

North Kivu and Ituri province were placed under a state of siege on May 6 in a bid to enhance the fight against ADF.

So far President Felix Tshisekedi had replaced senior civilian officials there with army and police officers.