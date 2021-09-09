Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Eccowas Suspends Guinea Over Military Coup

Ecowas suspends Guinea over the weekend military coup; however, many citizens have praised the soldiers for ousting president Alpha Conde.

By

Published

Reports indicate that the gunfire in the Guineas capital could be due to factions of military fighting each other.
Reports indicate that the gunfire in the Guineas capital could be due to factions of military fighting each other.

KDRTV NEWS: The Economic Community of West Africa States (Ecowas) has suspended Guinea over the military coup.

After a virtual summit of heads of states and government in the West Africa region, the decision was arrived at.

The leaders of the 15-member block concluded to send a high-level mission to the capital Conakry on Thursday.

Military special forces led by Col. Mammady led a coup over the weekend and detained President Alpha Conde.

The coup leaders also replaced all ministers with military commanders.

READ ALSO: Guinea: Coup Leaders Releases Dozens Of Prisoners

KDRTV established that many citizens of Guinea are happy about the coup despite the US, UN, and AU, among other parties condemning the move by the military.

The leaders said they took the step to end President Conde’s administration’s rampant corruption and misamanagement.

President Alpha Conde has been in detention since the coup.

Guinea will thus have no say or participation in Ecowas’ decision-making processes.

However, the leaders did not impose any sanctions on Guinea.

The coup leaders had promised that they would form a unity government in weeks.

No civilian lost their lives during the weekend coup in the capital Conakry.

The Guinea coup has emerged divided opinion s in continent African in the perception of the continent’s liberation from corruption, poverty, and political disparities.

Guinea military coup occurred after another similar coup took place in Mali, and thus emerging reactions if other African nations faced with corruption and poverty will also follow the same procedure.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019