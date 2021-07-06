Ethiopia To Close Embassy In Kenya, 29 Others To Save Money

KDRTV NEWS: Ethiopian government is set to close at least embassies, including one in Kenya, announced Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking to the members of the parliament, said that at least 30 embassies and consoles would be closed as part of cutting measures.

The Prime minister complained that the economic crisis in the country makes it difficult to operate embassies and consulates in many countries.

The prime minister hinted that some diplomats should return and operate from home: they should work as non-resident ambassadors from Adis Ababa.

“With the current situation Ethiopia is in, the country doesn’t need to have as many as 60 or so embassies and consulates,” he said.

For instance, the Prime Minister said that the ambassador to Kenya should operate from Adis Ababa and make field trips to meet with Kenyan officials and follow developments in Kenya through social media.

“The Ethiopian ambassador in Kenya probably meets the foreign minister once a year or in two years,” he said.

The Prime Minister further asked the government drivers to drive themselves to save the expenditure needed to hire drivers.

It was not immediately clear how much money Ethiopia is trying to save by closing the embassies and consulates.

Ethiopia, in recent days, has been hit by the ethnic war in the Tigray region, which led to starvation and famine.

The Ethiopian troops have been fighting rebels in the Tigray region. However, they pooled out of the region after calls from the international community.

The UN had called upon the Ethiopian government to cease fire in the region to allow humanitarian assistance.

The recent elections were not carried out in the Tigray region.