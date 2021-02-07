Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

INDIAN FLOODS: Over 150 Feared Dead In Northern India

Dozens of people are missing as 150 are feared after glacier ravaged a dam in Northern India

Avatar

By

Published

NDIAN FLOODS More Than 150 Feared Dead In Northern India Image Rueters
NDIAN FLOODS More Than 150 Feared Dead In Northern India Image Rueters

(KDRTV)-Dozens of people are missing as 150 are feared after glacier ravaged a dam in Northern India

The glacier crashed into a dam and caused a massive flood in the state of Uttarakhand.

KDRTV has verified reports that many villages have been evacuated as authorities feared that more than 150 people may have been victims of the disaster

A shared on social media and that seen by KDRTV revealed floodwater streaming through the region and resulting in a widespread destruction

READ ALSO: India, Chinese Troops Clash Over Disputed Himalayan Border

Reports according to the residents said that the flood occurred so fast that there was no time to alert anyone.

According to the police who spoke to AFP, three bodies have been recovered while 150 have been reported missing

The police also added that about 16 people were trapped inside a tunnel

At the same time, Uttarakhand Police Chief Ashok Kumar said that more than 50 people working at the dam called Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project could be among the victims

However, some of them have been rescued from the site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that he was monitoring the situation

The government has also announced that the country`s air farce will soon help with the rescue operations

According to our correspondent in Uttarakhand, emergency workers and rescuers are evacuating villagers and trying to enter the blocked tunnel to rescue those who have been trapped inside

“The water level of the river is now one metre (3.2ft) above normal but the flow is decreasing,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said later on Sunday.

Uttarakhand which is situated in the western Himalayas is reportedly prone to floods and landslides

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ATWOLI ATWOLI

News

Atwoli To Kagwe: “I’ll Ask the President To Sack You”

COTU`s Atwoli threatens to ask the president to sack CS Mutahi Kagwe for violating the union`s laws in his circular

1 day ago
Kivuti car potential killer of disabled man Kivuti car potential killer of disabled man

News

Ex-Senator Kivuti Car Potential Killer Of Disabled Pedestrian

Ex-senator Lenny Kivuti admits his car involved in an accident but did not kill the disabled man in Nyeri

1 day ago
Myanmar witnesses protests against military coup Myanmar witnesses protests against military coup

World

Myanmar: Crowd Protest Against Military Coup

Hundreds of people rally in the capital Yangon to protest against military coup and detention of elected leaders

1 day ago
Mzee Mois Nephew Dies After Night Out With Friend Mzee Mois Nephew Dies After Night Out With Friend

News

Mzee Moi`s Nephew Dies After Night Out With Friend

Mzee Moi`s nephew Hosea Kiplagat has died on his way to hospital after a night out with a friend in Lavington

1 day ago