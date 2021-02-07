INDIAN FLOODS: Over 150 Feared Dead In Northern India

(KDRTV)-Dozens of people are missing as 150 are feared after glacier ravaged a dam in Northern India

The glacier crashed into a dam and caused a massive flood in the state of Uttarakhand.

KDRTV has verified reports that many villages have been evacuated as authorities feared that more than 150 people may have been victims of the disaster

A shared on social media and that seen by KDRTV revealed floodwater streaming through the region and resulting in a widespread destruction

Reports according to the residents said that the flood occurred so fast that there was no time to alert anyone.

According to the police who spoke to AFP, three bodies have been recovered while 150 have been reported missing

The police also added that about 16 people were trapped inside a tunnel

At the same time, Uttarakhand Police Chief Ashok Kumar said that more than 50 people working at the dam called Rishiganga Hydroelectric Project could be among the victims

However, some of them have been rescued from the site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that he was monitoring the situation

The government has also announced that the country`s air farce will soon help with the rescue operations

According to our correspondent in Uttarakhand, emergency workers and rescuers are evacuating villagers and trying to enter the blocked tunnel to rescue those who have been trapped inside

“The water level of the river is now one metre (3.2ft) above normal but the flow is decreasing,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said later on Sunday.

Uttarakhand which is situated in the western Himalayas is reportedly prone to floods and landslides

