Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Italian Ambassador Killed In UN Convoy Attack In Congo

Italian ambassador to DR Congo has been killed in an attack on UN convoy near Goma

Avatar

By

Published

Luca Attanasio Italian ambassador to Congo
Luca Attanasio Italian ambassador to Congo

(KDRTV)-The Italian ambassador to DR Congo has been killed in a rebel attack on the UN`sWorld Food Program convoy.

Luca Attanasio, 43, was among the 3 people who were killed in the attack near Goma.

KDRTV notes that the area has been under fierce attacks on civilians from various rebel groups.

READ ALSO: Exiled Rwandan Politician Killed In South Africa

According to Congo`s Interior Ministry, the assailants were members of the Democratic forces for Liberation of Rwanda, however, the Ministry did not cite any evidence.

Reports also indicate that Italian military police who was traveling with the convoy was also shot dead.

“It is with deep sadness that the foreign ministry confirms the death, today in Goma, of the Italian ambassador,” the ministry’s statement said.

According to officials near Virunga National Park, the attack that took place near North Kivu Province was attempted kidnapping.

READ ALSO: Jailed Russian Government Critic Navalny Loses Appeal

KDRTV understands that the convoy was attacked by a group of six assailants who first fired warning shots and took all the passengers in the Virunga National Park.

“That’s when a patrol of Virunga National Park rangers intervened and managed to free four people,” said North Kivu province governor Carky Nzanzu.

“Unfortunately, before they ran away, the assailants shot the ambassador and his bodyguard, and they killed the Congolese driver at the start of the attack,” the governor added.

Among those killed was also a Congolese driver. Other passengers in the convoy sustained injuries.

The attack occurred on a road that was recently cleared for travel without a security escort.

Concerns are raised about the level of security the ambassador was traveling with.

The area is known to be unstable and thus the convoys travelling in Congo to such parts are heavily protected by UN troops.

Mr. Attanasio now is the first ambassador to be killed in the country after French ambassador Philipe Benard was shot dead during riots in the capitol in Kinshasa in 1997.

For many years, DR Congo has been at the center of brutal civil wars.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

IMG 20210222 190939 IMG 20210222 190939

News

Ruto Visits Controversial Eldoret Farmer Jackson Kibor

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto on Monday visited controversial farmer Jackson Kibor at his Eldoret home. In a message shared on social media,...

19 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2021 02 22 at 13.16.47 WhatsApp Image 2021 02 22 at 13.16.47

Politics

Governor Kivutha Kibwana Makes Sharp U-Turn, Endorses BBI after Meeting Baba

(KDRTV) – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has made a sharp U-turn and announced that he now endorses the BBI Bill. While addressing the media...

24 hours ago
Seif Bamporiki Seif Bamporiki

World

Exiled Rwandan Politician Killed In South Africa

Rwandan opposition politician leaving in South African has been shot dead at Nyanga township

1 day ago

News

One KCSE Candidate Dead, 5 Blinded after Drinking Sanitizer in Turkana

(KDRTV) – Police in Turkana are investigating an incident in which one Student died and five others were left permanently blind after drinking Sanitizer....

18 hours ago