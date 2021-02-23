Italian Ambassador Killed In UN Convoy Attack In Congo

(KDRTV)-The Italian ambassador to DR Congo has been killed in a rebel attack on the UN`sWorld Food Program convoy.

Luca Attanasio, 43, was among the 3 people who were killed in the attack near Goma.

KDRTV notes that the area has been under fierce attacks on civilians from various rebel groups.

READ ALSO: Exiled Rwandan Politician Killed In South Africa

According to Congo`s Interior Ministry, the assailants were members of the Democratic forces for Liberation of Rwanda, however, the Ministry did not cite any evidence.

Reports also indicate that Italian military police who was traveling with the convoy was also shot dead.

“It is with deep sadness that the foreign ministry confirms the death, today in Goma, of the Italian ambassador,” the ministry’s statement said.

According to officials near Virunga National Park, the attack that took place near North Kivu Province was attempted kidnapping.

READ ALSO: Jailed Russian Government Critic Navalny Loses Appeal

KDRTV understands that the convoy was attacked by a group of six assailants who first fired warning shots and took all the passengers in the Virunga National Park.

“That’s when a patrol of Virunga National Park rangers intervened and managed to free four people,” said North Kivu province governor Carky Nzanzu.

“Unfortunately, before they ran away, the assailants shot the ambassador and his bodyguard, and they killed the Congolese driver at the start of the attack,” the governor added.