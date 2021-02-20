(KDRTV)-Russian Kremlin`s critic Alexei Navalny has lost an appeal against his jail term.

KDRTV notes that Navalny was detained in January after returning to Moscow from Germany where he went for treatment alleged poisoning by Putin`s allies.

Navalny and his supporters faulted Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning with Novichok agent.

The Kremlin how denied the attack.

However, Navalny had been jailed after he was found guilty by a Russian court for having breached the terms of the 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement that compelled him to regularly report to Russian police.

However, Navalny said he was unable to report to the police since he was away in Germany for treatment. He thus referred to the charges as “absurd”

“The whole world knew where I was,” he said. “Once I’d recovered, I bought a plane ticket and came home,” he said

The judge however rejected his case and sent him back to the penal colony where he serving a jail term.

At the same time, the opposition icon is another charge in court on Sartuday over the slandering of a World War Two veteran who praised President Putin.

According to the European Court of Human Rights which Russia is a member of, Navalny should be released over his life concerns. However, Russia said the calls as unlawful.

Since the jailing of Navalny, his supporters and allies have staged protests for his release.

They have referred to jailing as the tool of the Kremlin to silence the opposition.

