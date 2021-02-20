Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Jailed Russian Government Critic Navalny Loses Appeal

The jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has lost an appeal on his jail sentence

Avatar

By

Published

Russian opposition icon Alexei Navalny 1
Russian opposition icon Alexei Navalny 1

(KDRTV)-Russian Kremlin`s critic Alexei Navalny has lost an appeal against his jail term.

KDRTV notes that Navalny was detained in January after returning to Moscow from Germany where he went for treatment alleged poisoning by Putin`s allies.

Navalny and his supporters faulted Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning with Novichok agent.

READ ALSO: Yulia Navalnaya, Jailed Navalny`s Wife ‘Flee’ Russia

The Kremlin how denied the attack.

However, Navalny had been jailed after he was found guilty by a Russian court for having breached the terms of the 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement that compelled him to regularly report to Russian police.

However, Navalny said he was unable to report to the police since he was away in Germany for treatment. He thus referred to the charges as “absurd”

“The whole world knew where I was,” he said. “Once I’d recovered, I bought a plane ticket and came home,” he said

The judge however rejected his case and sent him back to the penal colony where he serving a jail term.

At the same time, the opposition icon is another charge in court on Sartuday over the slandering of a World War Two veteran who praised President Putin.

According to the European Court of Human Rights which Russia is a member of, Navalny should be released over his life concerns. However, Russia said the calls as unlawful.

READ ALSO: Poisoned Navalny Put Under 30-Days Detention

Since the jailing of Navalny, his supporters and allies have staged protests for his release.

They have referred to jailing as the tool of the Kremlin to silence the opposition.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Uhuru Addresses Senior Govt Officials Uhuru Addresses Senior Govt Officials

News

Uhuru Warns Senior Govt Officials About DP William Ruto

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta, yesterday, warned senior government officials who are not keen on working with him to resign and join their preferred...

1 day ago
Uhuru Addresses Senior Govt Officials Uhuru Addresses Senior Govt Officials

News

Exclusive! Uhuru Did not Invite William Ruto to State House Meeting

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto was not invited to Thursday’s meeting at State House, several sources have intimated to KDRTV. President Uhuru Kenyatta...

2 days ago
Dr. Matiangi Dr. Matiangi

Politics

Ruto is Finished as Matiang’i Assumes the ‘Role of DP’ at State House Meeting

(KDRTV) – Interior CS Fred Matiangi sat at the podium with President Uhuru Kenyatta during Thursday’s State House meeting with senior government officials, KDRTV...

1 day ago
toxp9dadybcxu4602e2aeb9cc5a toxp9dadybcxu4602e2aeb9cc5a

News

Tight Security as Naivasha Police Burn Bhang Worth Ksh 81M

(KDRTV) – Police in Naivasha have torched bhang worth Ksh 81 million after being granted permission by a court. There was tight security at...

2 days ago