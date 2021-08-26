Connect with us

Kabul Suicide Bomb Attack Deaths Spiral To 70

The number of casualties is expected to rise as rescue missions mission is underway outside the Kabul airport; Americans officials have warned of another several attacks at Kabul airport.

Suicide Bomb attack in Kabul
Suicide Bomb attack in Kabul

LIVE UPDATES: Senior Afghan officials have reported that at least 70 people have died while 140 others were injured following the twin bomb attacks outside Kabul Airport.

Civilians and US troops among dozens killed in Kabul bomb attack

The Pentagon has announced that it believes that ISIS carried out the attack.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the attack.

The twin bomb attacks have just occurred hours after the head of the Taliban, during an interview, said that they would never let terrorists use the country as their base.

The US and allies had projected that a severe attack was about to occur in Kabul airport.

READ ALSO: the US, Allies Issue Severe Terror Attack Alert At Kabul Airport

This came days after the Taliban leaders urged the US to stop encouraging the Afghans from leaving the country.

Some Afghans were reported barred from accessing Kabul airport.

About 90 000 Afghans have fled the country after they fear the implementation of severe Taliban Islamic laws.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have also condemned the attack

