Kenyans In Diaspora: Kenyan Pastor Arrested In UK After Claiming He Can Cure Covid-19

A Kenyan Pastor in the UK was on Monday arraigned in a UK court on charges of selling an oil that allegedly cures Covid-19.

Bishop Climate Wiseman, the head of Kingdom Church in South London, was charged for fraud and unfair trading offense for selling the oil for Ksh 11,000 claiming it can cure and prevent coronavirus.

The charges allege Wiseman, 46, claimed the concoction advertised as “Divine Cleansing Oil” or as part of a “Divine Plague Prevention Kit” could be used to “treat, prevent, protect against or cure” coronavirus.

According to Court, Wiseman claims the oil which is a mixture of cedarwood and hyssop, had cured 10 people so far.

Wiseman denied a single charge of fraud and two charges under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations between March 23 and 24.

READ ALSO: MP Accidentally Shares Side Chick’s Nudes On Official Parliamentary WhatsApp Group

The bishop last year claimed that he had sold about 1000 kits in an interview.

“It is by faith that you can be saved from the coronavirus pandemic by covering yourself with the divine plague protection oil and wearing the scarlet yarn on your body,” he wrote on his website, which has since been deactivated following criticism.

“That is why I want to encourage you, if you haven’t done so already, to get your divine plague protection kit today!”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.