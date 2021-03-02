Kidnapped Nigeria Schoolgirls Freed

(KDRTV)-Hundreds of Kidnapped Nigeria school girls from Zamfara Estate have been released by the gunmen, officials reports

KDRTV reported earlier that the girls were abducted by unknown gunmen from their boarding school in Jangebe, Zamfara state on Friday and were taken to the forest

The state government said that hundreds of girls had been free and the girl was safe.

KDRTV confirmed that girls were seen gathered at a government building in Zamfara.

READ ALSO: 316 Students Abducted By Gunmen In Nigeria

“It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students… from captivity”, Governor Bello Matawalle wrote on Twitter.