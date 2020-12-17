Connect with us

NIGERIA: Youths Torch Three Police Stations Over Death Taxi Man

Youths in Nigeria have torched three police stations protesting the death of a taxi motorcyclists allegedly killed by police

(KDRTV)-Youths in Nigeria have torched three police stations protesting the death of a taxi motorcyclists allegedly killed by police

Agiated youths on Wednesday torched the police stations located in Nigeria`s South-eastern state of Anambra.

KDRTV established that the victim Ebere Nwogba died on Tuesday night after allegedly arrested by the police after he was accused of operating his motorcyle beyond the curfew hours

According to eyewitness who spoke to our correspondent in Nigeria, the police fired shots to disperse the onlookers who were gatherig to witness the incident

“The policemen abandoned him and ran away with his motorbike,” said Okafouzu Ugocchukwu, a resident.

The incident influenced the agry youths to match to the Town`s police stattion and set it anblaze. They then proceeded to police stations in neighbouring towns of Ekwulobia and Oko and torched them.

According to the state police commissioner, John Abanga, any police officer who had a hand in the killing of the victim will be prosecuted.

